DA Cyrus Vance Revels After Weinstein Conviction Despite Deciding Not to Prosecute Him in 2015
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who decided not to prosecute Harvey Weinstein in 2015 despite having an audio recording of the mogul admitting to a sexual assault, went ahead and took a victory lap after Weinstein was found guilty Monday of charges of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act. “Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he has committed,” Vance told a crowd of reporters. “The women who came forward courageously and at great risk made that happen. Weinstein is a vicious, serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate, and silence his victims.” Vance previously faced calls to resign over his handling of the sexual-abuse case in 2015 involving Weinstein and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. Weinstein reportedly admitted to groping Gutierrez in the audio recording, which was part of a New York Police Department sting operation. “With this verdict, I hope that survivors will see in the justice system they will be believed,” Vance said on Monday. “This is a big day. I hope women will understand the significance of the jury verdict today.”