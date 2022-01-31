DA Drops Last Criminal Case Against Andrew Cuomo
DISMISSED
A New York district attorney has dismissed the final criminal case against disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The sexual harassment allegation was brought by Virginia Limmiatis, 55, who worked for the National Grid in Syracuse. She claimed the governor inappropriately touched her chest in 2017 at an event in Oswego County. As reported by the New York Post, Oswego DA Gregory Oakes said in a statement, “After a thorough review of the available evidence and applicable law, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office has concluded that there is not a sufficient legal basis to bring criminal charges against former Governor Andrew Cuomo based upon the allegations of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis.” The DA added, however, that the decision to drop the case was not an exoneration of the governor. With the decision, the office released photo evidence of the allegation. Cuomo’s reps, including spokesman Rich Azzopardi and attorney Rita Glavin, claimed that the photos prove the governor never acted inappropriately and that the investigation was a politically motivated “farce.”