DA Likely to Call for Menendez Bros Resentencing: What it Means

The Menendez brothers may be a step closer to potential freedom with the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón expected to recommended Thursday that a judge review their case and resentence them, a source told The New York Times.

That means the brothers, who’ve been locked up since 1996 after a jury convicted them of shooting their millionaire parents dead in their Beverly Hills home seven years earlier, may soon see their sentence commuted.

Only good can come from resentencing for both Lyle, 56, and Erik, 53. They’re currently serving life sentences without parole in a California prison outside San Diego.

Gascón, a progressive who’s struggling with his bid for re-election, will announce his recommendation in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The supposed resentencing recommendation is just that, however, and the ultimate decision on resentencing will lay with a Los Angeles County judge.

That judge, should he heed Gascón’s request, will be given the herculean task of weighing old evidence from the men’s highly-publicized trials with the new.

Back in the ’90s, after a pair of mistrials that were covered incessantly by the national media, prosecutors successfully argued in 1996 that 21-year-old Lyle and 18-year-old Erik had killed their parents to gain control of their family’s assets, which were valued at $14 million back then.

Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent more than 30 years behind bars for the 1989 slaying of their parents.

The brothers’ failed defense was that they’d killed their parents in self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, Jose Menendez, which they alleged was known about but not acted upon by their mother, Kitty. Had they not gunned down their parents with shotguns, they argued, their father may have killed them himself to cover up the abuse.

That same defense has some new juice this time around. A letter that was reportedly penned by Erik—and sent to a cousin months before the murders—was recently uncovered by a journalist who has documented the Menendez brothers case over the years. Erik detailed in that letter how his father had sexually abused him.

Also helping the brothers’ cause is a 2023 documentary that revealed new sexual assault allegations against Jose—their music executive father—that were leveled by a member of the boy band Menudo.

All of this new evidence, and perhaps more that’s yet to be revealed, would be considered as part of resentencing. A judge will also be tasked with reviewing extenuating circumstances like trauma and abuse, as well as the brothers’ behavior in prison.

The brothers have been model inmates behind bars, their lawyers and prison authorities have both said. They’ve worked as hospice aides to help sick inmates in prison; ran Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and meditation groups for inmates; and have completed college courses. That list just might help their cause when it comes time for resentencing.

A legal team for the brothers has said they should have been tried for manslaughter, not murder, and—at 28 years and counting—have already served enough time in the clink for a crime of that nature. If they can argue that successfully, Lyle and Erik may soon be walking free again.