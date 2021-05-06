DA Says Missing College Student Died by Suicide at Niagara Falls After Break Up
TRAGIC
A New York college student missing for nearly two weeks is now believed to have killed herself at Niagara Falls after her boyfriend broke up with her, police said. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said investigators followed a digital trail to determine that SUNY Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis was distraught and talking about suicide before she left her dorm and took two buses to the falls. “It appears that this poor girl took her own life,” Flynn said. K-9 dogs found her scent in the park there, and she also took a Snapchat selfie with the falls in the background. Flynn said she told a friend she was going to jump off a bridge, but no body has been found. “Without a body, without an autopsy being done, we’re never going to definitively know,” he said, according to The Buffalo News. “All I can do is present you with what I have and what I presented... everything that I had... to her parents.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741