Manhattan DA Worries that Ex-Prosecutor’s Book Could Threaten Trump Investigation
BUTTING HEADS
A new book by a disgruntled former Trump prosecutor may throw a wrench in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office probe into the millionaire’s financial statements. Former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz resigned in February 2022, believing that Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations,” according to his resignation letter. He also claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation was dragging its feet after halting its effort to indict the former president. The DA’s office is reportedly not seeking to prevent the publication of People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, according to The Washington Post, though the text could potentially violate laws and ethics rules, according to a letter sent to Simon & Schuster. “I am confident that all of my actions with respect to the Trump investigation, including the writing of my forthcoming book, are consistent with my legal and ethical obligations,” Pomerantz said in a statement.