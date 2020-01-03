Hit Rapper DaBaby Arrested for Alleged Battery During Robbery, Says Report
Hit rapper DaBaby, whose streaming hits include tracks such as “Bop” and “Vibez,” was reportedly taken into custody Thursday and detained for alleged battery in connection with a Miami robbery. Video of the incident obtained by TMZ showed several men, reportedly members of DaBaby’s crew, jumping a man and taking his money and other possessions. TMZ reported the victim in the alleged robbery is a concert promoter and said he was meeting up with DaBaby and his team to pay for a gig, and the rapper believed the promoter shorted him. As one source told TMZ: “Things just went out of control.” His bond has reportedly been set at $1,500. The arrest follows an incident on Christmas Eve in which DaBaby, who began rapping in 2014 under the name Baby Jesus, was arrested for marijuana possession in his native Charlotte, North Carolina, after a performance at the Bojangles Coliseum.