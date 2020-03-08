Rapper DaBaby Hits Woman in The Face at Florida Concert: TMZ

Read it at TMZ
Rapper DaBaby slapped a female fan in the face on Saturday night ahead of his concert in Florida, TMZ reported on Sunday. In a newly released video, the woman appears to hold up her phone to the rapper as he walks through the crowd toward the stage in Whiskey North, Tampa for his “Up Close N Personal” tour. DaBaby responded to the incident in an Instagram story, alleging that the woman hit him in his eye with her phone. “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active,” the rapper says in the video. After the incident, DaBaby was reportedly booed until he left the venue without performing.