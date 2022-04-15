Rapper DaBaby Shoots, Injures Intruder Outside His North Carolina Home: Report
STICKED UP
One person was injured in a shooting outside DaBaby’s North Carolina mansion on Wednesday night, with TMZ reporting that the rapper was the one to pull the trigger. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the rapper “exchanged words” with a man who intruded on his property before shooting him in the leg. DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, then summoned the authorities, cooperating with officers who arrived around 7:45 p.m. The incident occurred just outside DaBaby’s Troutman property, according to police, who described the home as surrounded by a “significantly tall concretely-type wall” and a “pretty high chain link fence.” At least one sign posted outside his home reads that “[w]e have guns and shovels,” according to WAVY. A local NBC affiliate had reported earlier that an unidentified caller had contacted 911 after the incident, telling an operator that the injured victim was bleeding but breathing. “He’s neutralized until you guys get here,” the caller said. The victim has reportedly since been hospitalized. Police had made no arrests in relation to the incident as of Thursday evening.