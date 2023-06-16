Dad Arrested After Horror Shooting That Killed His Three Kids

A 32-year-old father has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder after horrific details of a shooting which left his three children dead begin to emerge.

Police in Clermont County, Ohio, confirmed the arrest of Chad Doerman after sheriff’s deputies walked in on the gruesome scene where the three brothers died Thursday afternoon.

Police had initially received a call at 4:15 p.m. from a woman who was screaming down the line that her “babies had been shot,” according to a statement from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Minutes later, at 4:18 p.m., police received another call, this time from a witness driving down the road that reported a female child running down the street yelling that her “father was killing everyone.” It is unclear how the child is connected to the family, however officials told The Enquirer that she was out of danger.

When police arrived at the house, Doerman was waiting at the steps outside the residence. As deputies walked further into the yard, they found the three boys–aged 7, 4 and 3–unresponsive with gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life saving measures but the boys could not be saved and were declared dead at the scene.

A fourth victim, a 34-year-old female understood to be the boys’ mother, sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. She was transported to hospital where she was told her children had lost their lives.

Doerman was detained without incident, Clermont County Police Chief Deputy Chris Stratton said, adding that he is their only suspect and there is no threat to the public at this time.

After being interviewed by detectives, Doerman spent the night at the Clermont County Jail. He will appear for his first arraignment on Friday.

Tracey Miller, superintendent of New Richmond Exempted Village School District, released a statement saying, “our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific event.”

The investigation is ongoing and with possibility of further criminal charges laid.