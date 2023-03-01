Dad Arrested in Russia After Daughter Drew Anti-War Picture at School
HEARTBREAKING
A single father was arrested in Russia and charged with discrediting the military after his daughter drew an anti-war picture in an art class at school, according to reports. Alexey Moskalev, from Russia’s eastern Tula region, says the trouble began in April 2022 when a teacher at his daughter’s school instructed her class to draw pictures in support of Russia’s troops in Ukraine. Instead, his daughter Masha drew an image containing a Russian flag with the words “no to war” on it and a Ukrainian flag emblazoned with the words “Glory to Ukraine.” It also showed bombs flying from the Russian side of the image toward a woman and a child on the Ukraine side. The teacher informed the school’s director who in turn called the police, Alexey says. According to his lawyer, Vladimir Bilienko, Alexey now faces up to three years in prison if his case goes to court “and the girl is sent to an orphanage,” OVD-Info reports. An activist from a local civil organization has said the girl was already sent to a children’s shelter.