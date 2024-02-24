Dad Caught Confessing to Son’s Murder on Ring Camera Footage

A Florida man confessed to fatally shooting his then 22-year-old son, newly released Ring camera footage shows. David De Jesus Contreras, 52, can be seen emotionally telling his wife that their son Eric, who was supposed to come home from college to celebrate his upcoming birthday, was dead. “He’s not breathing. He’s dead. The fighting on the way home was unbearable,” a distraught Contreras can be seen telling his wife in the footage. It was not immediately clear what the argument between father and son was about, or how it escalated to gun violence. “It’s not your fault. Please call my brother,” Contreras tells his wife in the video. The father ultimately called 911, telling cops “I just shot my son”. He was arrested and pled not guilty to second-degree murder when he appeared in court for his arraignment on Nov. 27. His next court appearance is set for Mar. 11, and he is being held without bond.