Dad Dies After Bear Attacks Him While He Was on Tractor

A 72-year-old man in Arkansas died over the weekend after a bear attacked him earlier this month, according to authorities Monday. Vernon Pattan died Sunday in hospice care, less than two weeks after a black bear mauled him on his tractor in rural Franklin County, according to Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The attack is considered highly unusual and rare. According to Stephens, this is the state’s first known bear attack since the 19th century. Patton’s son found his father being attacked on Sept. 3 by the young male black bear, and began throwing rocks at the animal. Stephens told the Arkansas Times that “It actually kind of charged at [Patton’s son]” before running away. Officials shot the bear dead upon arrival. “If we have an animal that attacked a human being, you’ve got to put it down,” Stephens said. “You can’t have that happening again.” Pattan was airlifted to Washington Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery, with injuries to his face, arms, and upper body. Given the animal’s aggressive behavior, a brain sample was taken to a lab to test for rabies and distemper, but results tested negative for both.

USA Today