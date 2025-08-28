Dad Dies in Mid-Flight Emergency After Birthday Trip With Wife
The family of an Oregon man who suffered a fatal heart attack on a flight home from a holiday in Latin America has launched an appeal to help repatriate his body. Andres Castro, 39, had been on a birthday trip to Bolivia with his wife, Suanny, but “suddenly stopped breathing” on Monday’s flight home, according to younger brother Teo Ramirez. The plane made an emergency landing in Colombia, but doctors were unable to save him. Castro leaves behind a son, AJ, and the family is trying to raise $25,000 to bring home his body and have him laid to rest in Oregon. “This is not a grief we ever imagined facing so soon,” Ramirez wrote in a post on GoFundMe. His sister, Tiffany Castro, told KOIN 6 News, “We all miss him. We just can’t believe he’s gone. I feel broken, our whole family, it’s hard, trying to keep it together the best that we can.”