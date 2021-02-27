Dad Dies of Heart Attack After Teen’s Fatal Sled Accident
UNIMAGINABLE
An Ohio family suffered a terrible double blow when a 14-year-old girl was fatally injured in a sledding accident and her father died of a massive heart attack when they arrived at the hospital. Cleveland.com reports that the teen, Eirelyn Zuercher, suffered a devastating brain injury in Saturday’s accident and was taken off life support on Thursday—and her organs were donated to five people. Her mother Katie wrote on Facebook that “her daddy got to heaven just before she did, just like he got to the finish line first in every Mario Kart game they ever played together. She used to wait on the front porch for him to arrive home from work to greet him with the biggest hug before he could even get in the house. I imagine he is waiting for her now with the same eager anticipation.”