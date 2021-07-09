Dad Grass’s Pre-Rolls are the Best Way to Enjoy CBD

Scouting Report: Dad Grass CBD pre-rolled joints pack 100% Organic hemp into a smokable package. You don’t get any psychoactive effects, but all the mellowness of CBD in one go.

Every now and then, I come across a product that drastically changes my opinion of an entire category. That was my thought when I first tried linen sheets (thanks to this glowing review from contributor Courtney Leiva) and when I tested out Golden Ratio, which became my go-to cold-weather drink. Now, Dad Grass, the pre-rolled Hemp-derived CBD joints have changed how I think about cannabinoids.

While CBD has been around for years now and comes in all sorts of different forms, this is the first time I’ve seen CBD joints out in the wild (besides in head shops or dispensaries). For some, this is the perfect thing to help offset any illegal habits, or just have a better, more natural experience with CBD than with tinctures, supplements, gummies, or drinks. Dad Grass is made from 100% Organic hemp and is incredibly smooth to inhale. You won’t be caught hacking up a lung like you just smoked your cousin’s two-year-old stash. Like any CBD before it, these had an almost immediate calming effect. There’s a sense of weight off your shoulders—imagine the feeling of laying in your own bed after a long vacation—that doesn’t feel heady or spacey. If you want something better for concentrating, try the brand’s Mom Grass, which is made with CBG, a more focus-specific ingredient.

Each pack comes with five or 10 pre-rolled CBD joints, or opt for a two-pack or single-serving, which range from 0.7G to 1G and are always under the 0.3% THC threshold. They burn slowly, but if you’re a habitual smoker, these won’t last you very long. To me, these are the perfect thing for an end-of-week slow down, to help take the edge off your work stress and ease into the weekend. It won’t replace my gummies or tinctures just yet, but Dad Grass has solidified a place in my CBD routine.

