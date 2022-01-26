Dad Grass’ Valentine’s Day Weedhearts Joints are the Non-Cheesy Gift We’ve Been Looking For

Whether you're looking for a cute but not-too-cheesy Valentine's Day gift for a new S.O. or just a way to relax on the divide Hallmark holiday, Dad Grass' limited edition Valentine's Day-themed “Weedhearts” CBD Pre-Roll Joints are a must-have for anyone who needs a proverbial "chill pill."

As you probably already know, the Scouted staff are huge fans of Dad Grass’ low THC CBD (and 100 percent legal) joints, which give you a natural high without the paranoia some get from using traditional cannabis products. Naturally, when we discovered their charming V-day drop, which features their best-selling joint pack concealed in Sweethearts candy-inspired packaging, we were straight-up swooning.

These are basically the adult version of the infamous valentine's cards we all gave out each February 14th in elementary school, and, call me corny, but I am pretty much enamored with the concept.

In case you're not familiar with Dad Grass' hemp-derived pre-rolls, the mellow THC-free joints give you a smooth, cough-free smoke each time and provide an instant sense of calm—sans the side effects associated with other cannabinoids. The brand also offers a Mom Grass variety (in both their regular packs and the V-day drop), which contains their CBG joints (a strain that helps promote better focus.)

