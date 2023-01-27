Mary Jane, Meet Margo Grass–Dad Grass’s Newest CBG Collab

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Move over Mary and Jane–Margo Price needs space to pass, because she has just been crowned Dad Grass’s “Baddest Mamma Jamma.”

That’s right–smoke-enthusiast brand Dad Grass has teamed up with the Grammy-nominated artist to create special edition packs of its Mom Grass Hemp CBG Pre Rolls. CBG, short for cannabigerol, while still in the early stages of competing with CBD for the title of “Chillest Cannabis Compound,” is said to help soothe the mind and body. CBG and CBD are both non-psychoactive, meaning they are meant to produce a calming effect without the psychoactive properties of THC (the main ingredient in marijuana that may affect changes in mood and mind when taken).

Based in Los Angeles, the cannabis brand “sent up a smoke signal” all the way to Nashville to reach the country artist–who has also previously collaborated with country legend Willie Nelson–and commemorate her new album Strays, which was released on January 13. Dad Grass launched new and pretty “psychedelic watercolors in dreamy desert palettes” packaging for the collab, inspired by the new album’s cover art, to seal in their 100% organic, low-dose hemp strands containing less than 0.3% THC. The collection also includes limited edition embroidered hats and one-of-a-kind, natural indigo tie-dye shirts.

Dad Grass x Margo Price On the collab, Margo said to Dad Grass, “My relationship with cannabis is medicinal, spiritual, creative, and recreational.” She continued, “I love being able to smoke a little something midday and take the edge off as I do with Mom Grass. Something that I know will not get me so totally ripped that I won't be able to check out at the grocery store.” Shop At Dad Grass $

This isn’t the first time Dad Grass has honored an artist whose talent they wish to honor and light up–they also paid tribute to George Harrison with the launch of their “All Things Must Grass” collection, which has received rave reviews on their site.

As a hard-working Mom with a free-spirited nature, Dad Grass thinks Margo fits the -bis with this one–and I think they have a great joint. Margo wants to “help remove the stigma around this beautiful plant,” and I applaud her and this collab and want to go listen to her new song “Been To The Mountain” again because it just hits the spot, you know?

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.