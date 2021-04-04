Dad of Boy Slain in California Shooting Says He ‘Took the Bullets’ to Save His Mom
GUT-WRENCHING
The 9-year-old boy who was killed earlier this week in a shooting rampage at a California office building saved his mother from being fatally wounded, his father told USA Today. “He was my only son, my life,” Rafael Farias said of his son, Matthew, who was among four gunned down Wednesday in Orange County. Matthew Farias was with his mother inside Unified Homes, the mobile-home broker where she worked, when a gunman opened fire. She was holding the boy in her arms when they were both hit, Farias said. “My angel, he saved his mom from dying,” Farias was quoted as saying. “He took the bullets for her.” His mother, Blanca Tamayo, was injured in the attack. Authorities have said the attack was not random and the 44-year-old suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, is believed to have known his victims, but the specifics of a motive remain unclear. Authorities say the gunman locked the outside gates to the building to prevent any chance of escape for those inside. “I’m so shocked. I’ve never met this person, animal,” Farias said. “Innocent people did not deserve to die.”