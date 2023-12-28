Dad of Jan. 6 Rioter Says He ‘Couldn’t Be Any Prouder’ After Son’s Arrest
FATHER OF THE YEAR
Larry Stickney said he couldn’t be prouder of his son Matthew Stickney, who was arrested last week and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors charged Matthew with four counts after amassing a wealth of evidence against him, including internet searches leading up to the riot such as “how do I take my gun with me on a flight” and “can i bring a gas mask on a plane.” Matthew’s pop is sticking by his side despite the charges. My son is a fine young man with a strong sense of right and wrong. I couldn’t be any prouder of him than I am today,” Larry Stickney said in a statement to KIRO 7. “I’ll go through hell and back if that’s what it takes to help him and his family through this difficult time.”