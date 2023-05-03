Dad of Victim Describes Grisly Scene Where 7 Bodies Were Found
SCATTERED
The devastated adoptive father of slain 14-year-old Ivy Webster has revealed previously unreleased details of how cops discovered his daughter and six other bodies in a grisly scene Monday at the sweeping rural property of Oklahoma rapist Jesse McFadden. Speaking to Fox 9, Webster’s family said they had no idea about McFadden’s sordid background and claimed that the deaths were a part of a murder-suicide. “We know they were shot. We were told that some bodies were in a row and some other bodies were scattered on the property,” Justin Webster, the 14-year-old’s newly adoptive father, said while breaking down in tears. “I just wanna know... if she tried to run.” Police have not confirmed the details. In another interview with 2 News Oklahoma, Webster, who visited the scene where Ivy’s body was found, said, “I don’t even know what we are supposed to do next. I don’t know if we are going to bury our daughter.” Ivy’s mom, Ashleigh Webster, told the outlet her daughter had a “different tone” than usual when she spoke to her daughter before her death on Sunday, but that it wasn’t enough to cause alarm.