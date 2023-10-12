Dad Strips at School Board Meeting to Protest Student Dress Code
DRESSING DOWN
An Arizona father stripped down to a crop top and short shorts at a school board meeting last month to protest against a proposed relaxing of the district’s student dress code. “Under the proposed policy this would be appropriate in a classroom,” Latham said as he removed his pants and shirt at the meeting for the Higley Unified School District in late September. In May, the school governing board of the district in Gilbert started reviewing its student dress code, which had not been updated since 2001. The proposed new code would end restrictions around students showing their midriffs or wearing tank tops, but would still require kids to cover their underwear and prohibit see-through clothing. After Latham’s stunt, the board voted 3-2 to approve the new, more relaxed dress code all the same.