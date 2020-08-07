The Vida Tote from Dagne Dover Is the Perfect Hybrid of Beach Bag and Work Tote

Pockets are a big deal to me. I’ll tell anyone who will listen that my dress has pockets. It’s a small but important feature in most of my clothing that just makes my day easier. Yes, canvas tote bags are basically one giant pocket with handles, but with all the crap I inevitably carry, a tote can end up feeling like a bottomless pit. That’s where the Vida Tote from Dagne Dover comes in.

Unlike traditional canvas tote bags, the Vida has more pockets than I know what to do with. On the exterior, two large, open pockets adorn each side of the bag, plus a small slip pocket for your phone or wallet. Inside, you get a zippered compartment with two exterior pockets, a velcroed compartment that can easily hold an iPad or tablet, and even a water bottle pocket. That leaves plenty of space in the bag for laptops, face masks, umbrellas, or extra pairs of shoes. It’s the perfect bag to take to the beach but also use for when you eventually head back to an office.

My favorite feature is one that’s often overlooked: handles. It comes with a set of short handles for easy hand carrying and longer ones that slip over your shoulders with ease. The interior is lined in case of coffee spills and can be easily wiped clean. Basically, there’s nothing this bag can’t do.

Vida Canvas Tote Buy on Dagne Dover $ 145

