Here’s Where to Buy a Face Mask For Yourself or for Someone Else

If you had told us that in the near future, a face mask would be a fashion trend, we would have laughed. But, alas, it is slowly becoming one. But even more so, there are a lot of brands making face masks that you can buy that are more comfortable than those cheap one’s you might’ve sewn yourself or gotten at the store. And, even better, many of these brands are donating masks to people who might need them more than you. Because there is just so much going on right now, we’ve rounded up some brands we love, making masks we love, too.

Amour Vert These masks are sustainably made and with each purchase, Amour Vert donates one to an essential worker in San Francisco. It’s double-layered and includes an inner pocket for a filter. Buy on Amour Vert $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Buck Mason You can donate or purchase for yourself this pack of five face masks, that are treated with an anti-microbial coating that will last up to 30 wash cycles. Buy on Buck Mason $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Caraa Caraa’s masks are made from recycled materials and leftover pieces. They’re washable and reusable, too. You can either grab a pack for yourself or donate a pack to those in need. Plus, Caraa is matching every mask pack bought or donated. Buy on Caraa $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Christy Dawn This five-pack of masks features double-layered deadstock cotton and behind-the-ear elastics. When you purchase, you’ll receive a pack of five masks and five will be donated. They’re all made by the Christy Dawn team, too. Buy on Christy Dawn $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

J. Crew These face masks will match your favorite J. Crew button down. They come in a pack of three. J. Crew is supporting Donors Choose Keep Kids Learning program to help provide basic supplies for high-need communities and their students at home. Buy on J.Crew $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Madewell Get a three-pack of non-medical masks that easily fit over your nose and mouth. These come with a filter as well that can be hand-washed in warm water. Each is made from leftover fabric scraps. Buy on Madewell $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Paige Paige makes great jeans, and when you buy a pair, they’ll send you a mask with it. They’ll also donate a pack of four masks if you buy a pack of four masks. Buy on Paige $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reformation These non-medical masks come in packs of five and will come in a variety of prints and colors. The long straps tie behind your head to alleviate any pain from elastics around your ears. Small businesses can even buy them in bulk if need be. Buy on The Reformation $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sanctuary Sanctuary is making nose wire cloth masks in fun designs like camo, cat print masks, and a very special dinosaur design just for kids. Buy on Sanctuary $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Steele Canvas x Food 52 These one size fits all cloth masks come with a buy one mask, give one mask option to medical facilities that are accepting cloth masks (as a supplement to, not a replacement for, medical-grade masks), and also for personal use. Buy on Food52 $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vida These masks come in a handful of colors and are available to buy in single, pairs, or a four-pack. They have adjustable straps and an integrated nose piece to fit snugly to your face. It comes with a filter than should be replaced every seven days (you can buy more here) Buy on Vida $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.