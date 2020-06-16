Purple Makes My Favorite Face Mask
Face masks are a staple of life right now. Before, it was all about remembering your PKW (Phone, Keys, Wallet) when going out. Now, you’ve got to remember to bring your face mask, too. The way I remember: that’s easy. It’s all about finding one you actually like wearing. Purple, which makes some of our favorite sheets, seat cushions, and even mattresses, has a face mask that I personally love to wear.
The Purple Face Mask comes in three sizes: one that’s perfect for your kids, another for smaller faces, and one if you’ve got a big head like me. The inner and outer layers are made out of breeze mesh so you don’t overheat and can breathe easy, and they are machine-washable. The ear bands are made with the same material they use on the Purple Grid seat cushion and mattress. They can stretch up to 400% its size without losing its shape or elasticity. The lining around the mask provides extra comfort that shapes to your nose and chin without irritating your skin, making them easy to wear for hours on end. Plus, they come in a Pack of two in case you lose one (I already did!).
If you’re still searching for a face mask that is actually comfortable to wear, I recommend getting this one. This isn’t the flashiest mask out there, but it gets the job done, and you’ll hardly remember you’re wearing it.
