Get 25% Off Scouted Readers Favorite Bags at Dagne Dover — and Some New Arrivals

Scouted favorite bag brand Dagne Dover shows up in so much of our coverage that it’s hard to keep track, from your best crossbody options, wallets, bags for organization, and even bags that work great inside of other bags. A few months ago, I found two of their bags to be the best all-around commuting bags. And today, that same Dagne Dover is cutting up to 25% off its super stylish and tremendously functional bags.

The Dakota Backpack (which is resting on the chair opposite me in the coffee house I’m writing in right this second) is definitely my personal favorite and on sale right now for $139 (originally $175). With it, you get a dedicated zippered wallet for the important stuff, like keys or meds, and there are sleeves throughout to sequester your cords, cables, or whatever other tchotchkes you need with you. The Landon Carryall is your perfect weekender (and coincidentally with my partner right now for that very reason). Its dedicated laptop sleeve will protect your life’s work and a mesh wallet-sized compartment is included for your valuables. Massive handles let you shoulder it for a tote-carry and a detachable cross-body strap can be easily added or removed for a different kind of carry. And you can get the Landon right now for $139 (originally $185). Dagne’s gorgeously minimalist Card Case is also on sale for $25 (originally $35) and will house internally a bunch of your cards while giving you quick access to a select few with an external slot. There’s so much more on sale to consider, from the quickly selling out Essentials Clutch Wallet to the newly launched Parker Air Mesh Pouch and the great-for-work Signature Tote. For your new summer bag upgrade, you needn’t go any further. | Shop at Dagne Dover >

