Dagne Dover’s New Carry-on Edit Is Here & It’s Full of Holiday Gifts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I don’t break up with a bag easily. I tend to let my totes, backpacks, and purses carry on until they literally fall apart at the seams before I move on to the next. This probably explains why I’m oddly attached to a Dagne Dover backpack I purchased over five years ago as my carry-all bag, and the green neoprene bag is anything but on its last leg.

This lightweight, easy-to-clean backpack carries all my family and I’s everyday essentials—from a change of clothes, to snacks, to books, you name it—without looking like it’s about to break. So you can probably understand my excitement when Dagne Dover announced they released a line of carry-on travel bags and accessories back in October—a streamlined, functional collection that makes traveling in an organized fashion an absolute breeze.

The Travel 1.0: Carry-On Edit is classic Dagne Dover turned up a notch: stylish and sleek with form and function at the forefront. The colorful, eco-friendly seven-piece collection, which ranges in price from $85 to $325, features bags and accessories that easily stow away for all your travel needs, whether that’s for a quick weekend escape or an elaborate excursion abroad. Heck, you don’t even have to travel to appreciate these gift-friendly pieces.

Plus, the durable, gender-neutral bags are made with 100 percent recycled materials, so you can feel good about making a sustainable investment. So whether you’re planning a trip, or simply want to upgrade your everyday gear (we get it!), check out a few of our favorite pieces from Dagne Dover’s Travel 1.0: Carry-On Edit.

Seoul Dopp Kit (Large) This sizable, easy-to-clean bag can hold full-sized toiletries and features zip pockets and compartments to store items like your toothbrush, makeup, razors, and more. There’s even a hanger hook for easy storage and accessibility during your travels. Buy At Dagne Dover $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cairo Sling Bag There was a time when a fanny pack-esque bag might make you look slightly ridiculous, but now they’re the bag du jour. This roomy sling bag, which can be worn around the waist, across the chest, or over your shoulder, carries your passport, travel documents, headphones, and more. There’s even a nifty section for your water bottle! Buy At Dagne Dover $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oslo Slim Laptop Bag This is no ordinary laptop bag, folks. This sleek bag packs up to a 16-inch laptop in a protective, padded pocket and features a compartment for your phone or passport. There’s also a luggage sleeve if you want to place it over a carry-on bag too. Buy At Dagne Dover $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Petra Convertible Tote This tote, which can also be worn as a backpack or crossbody, is the very definition of a carry-all bag. A bag you’ll use for work, travel, and everyday errands, this roomy, pocket-laden tote features sturdy hardware, a luggage sleeve, a zip top, padded handles, and it fits perfectly under an airplane seat. Buy At Dagne Dover $ 285 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lagos Convertible Duffle (Large) You’ll be surprised by how much you can pack away in this water-resistant, roomy carry–on bag. The duffle, which can also be worn as a hands-free, crossbody bag or backpack, features pockets and compartments galore—more than enough for a weekend away. Also available in a medium size. Buy At Dagne Dover $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.