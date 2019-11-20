GIFT PICK
Scouted Gift Pick: The Multi-Purpose Dakota Backpack from Dagne Dover
What it is: Dakota Backpack from Dagne Dover. Gifting this sleek, neoprene backpack is telling someone that you truly value their time. They won't waste minutes searching through deep-pocketed totes or gym bags for their necessities; this backpack has an air mesh tablet sleeve, two air mesh interior pockets, two zipper exterior pockets, and a key leash.
Who to gift it to: Anyone that likes to hit the gym before heading into the office. Your friend that tends to bring their whole life with them wherever they go. Your newly adult sibling who just graduated from college and needs something to commute to work with. Your partner who refuses to stop using the beat-up backpack they’ve had for a decade.
