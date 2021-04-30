5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This April

April has come and gone and now we’re past weighted blankets, house slippers, and spring cleaning and all dying to get outdoors, especially if we’re vaccinated. Face masks are still in, but hiking shoes and spending time in nature may just be as big this summer, too. Whether you like it or not, these were the items Scouted Readers loved most during April.

Stinger Waffles: My favorite airplane snack is now my favorite hiking snack (or anytime snack, really). There are several flavors and each one is more delicious than the last. They give me an energy boost without weighing me down like other snacks so frequently do.

Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof Face Masks: Scouted Contributor RL Theriot loves these face masks above all others. They are comfortable, have nice elastic ear loops that are fully adjustable, and have a nose wire that helps keep her glasses fog free.

Parade Bralettes: Parade makes some of our favorite body positive underwear, and they just released bralettes that Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas is already in love with. They’re made from the same material as their fantastic underwear and can accommodate cup sizes up to DDD with adjustable straps.

Vans UltraRange Rapidweld: Yep, Vans makes a hiking shoe (or at the very least, a shoe you can wear on hikes). They are comfortable, stylish, and I can (and do) wear them, pretty much anywhere and everywhere.

Schick Hydro Skin Comfort Stubble Eraser: Scouted Contributor Steven John loves this razor and it solves the age old problem of shaving when you don’t really need to. It’s almost like a stubble comb that helps get rid of his 5 o’clock shadow when he doesn’t really need a shave, but could use one.

