5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This February

February is by far my least favorite month. It’s cold out, the days are short, and bottom line: thank god it’s over. To get through it, I did some serious shopping. We covered tons of products from cleaning supplies perfect for eager spring cleaners, to pandemic puppy tips, and so much more (check out our guide to sweatpants, here). But these below, were the items Scouted Readers loved most during the month of February.

Proscenic P11: Scouted Contributor Steven John found this vacuum which he says “cleans his whole home better than a Dyson.” Beyond sporting a much lower price tag, the Proscenic P11 has a faster top roller RPM speed, a great battery charge, and can be turned into a mop with one simple attachment.

Proscenic P11 Buy at Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women’s Underwear: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas had the chance to try out Bombas new underwear line, and she might just toss out the rest of her collection. The underwear has “basically no bells and definitely no whistles,” and is “purely designed to be comfortable, breathable, and easy to wear.”

Casifor Nail Grinder: According to grooming expert Flint Beamon, you shouldn’t be cutting your dog’s nails. You should be grinding them. This simple grinder cured my fear of trimming my puppy's nails and got rid of that annoying clickety-clackety sound they make on hardwood when they are overgrown.

Casifor Nail Grinder Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tri-Fold Woven Face Mask 2-Pack: If you’re looking for an excellent fitting face mask, check out these ones from Huckberry. “Because the mask folds up to cover your nose and under to grab onto your chin, it naturally pushes the piece of mask covering the mouth away, creating room to breathe so that you don’t have to suck on the fabric to inhale. This means the mask doesn’t get all wet and gross—an issue I’ve been having—and it’s actually comfortable to wear.”

Tri-Fold Woven Face Mask 2-Pack Buy at Huckberry $ 18

Emoly 6-Pack Food Grade Reusable Sponges: Scouted Contributor RL Theriot had a love/hate relationship with sponges. That is, until she tried these silicone ones. Not only are they flexible, they never get disgusting to use and she can wash just about anything with them without needing to worry about scratching the surface.

Emoly 6-Pack Food Grade Reusable Sponges Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.