5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This January

2021 has already been a doozy. Honestly, I’m surprised it’s already the end of January. So much has happened and we’ve written about so much, too. From clothing to stay comfy at home, to new cookware, we’re all upgrading our lives and trying to make this year the best one yet. These are the items Scouted Readers loved the most during the month of January.

Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan: We spoke with Julia Sullivan, the James Beard nominated chef of Henrietta Red in Nashville and she said “Made In’s Carbon Steel Frying Pan can replace every other pan in your kitchen.” I gave it a go, and let’s just say, my collection of pans has thinned out substantially.

Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan Buy at Made In Cookware $ 89

Turkish Quick Dry Towels: For me, an excellent towel has two criteria: they need to be soft and they need to dry well. “Don’t ask me how Quince accomplished it—I’m not a towel scientist by any means—but they have created the perfect towel.”

Turkish Quick Dry Towels Buy at Quince $ 40

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: We spoke with George Saunders who recommended five books that will turn your mind to the big questions. But his new book stood out as well. “The book is derived from 20 years-worth of Saunders’ teaching at the Syracuse MFA program. It’s paired with iconic short stories and essays and all-in-all, is a master class in Russian literature for anyone who might be interested in how fiction works.”

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Button Fly: Scouted Contributor Carolyn Yates says she will “live and die in these high waisted button-up Everlane Jeans,” even when she’s staying home. She writes, “As someone with a somewhat dramatic hip-to-waist ratio, these are one of the few pairs of jeans I’ve found that just fit. And as a shorter person, I love the length for the same reason.”

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Button Fly Buy at Everlane $ 78

OXO Good Grips Everyday Cutting Board: Scouted Contributor Morgan Thompson used to think wooden cutting boards were the way to go, until he found this one. He writes, “I’ve found that this cutting board from OXO makes me want to cook (and even clean up after), and at the end of the day, that’s all I could ever ask for from any piece of kitchen equipment.”

OXO Good Grips Everyday Cutting Board Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.