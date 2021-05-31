5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This May

It’s time to get outside and in the month of May, you all had some massive favorites. From hiking boots to mosquito repellent perfect for keeping those pests at bay, all of our eyes are on park days, beaches, and hang outs in our backyards. These are the items Scouted Readers loved the most during the month of May.

Nippon Kodo Kayuragi Incense Sticks: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says her home has never smelled better thanks to this incense. Each stick burns for around 25 minutes, thanks to its uniquely designed core. The finished product is one with a cleaner burn that is perfect for a post-dinner relaxation session.

Salomon XT-6: These hiking shoes were designed for an ultra-marathoner, but I’m planning on rocking them all summer long. The cushioning is hands down some of the best I’ve experienced, and they also have this nifty thing called quicklace, where you just pull the cord to tie or tighten them.

Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Tick & Insect Repellent: Scouted Contributor Steven John loves that the primary ingredient in this bug spray is picaridin instead of DEET. It lasts twelve hours and comes in “Scent Zero,” which is unscented yet still manages to keep bugs at bay effectively.

The Exercise Dress: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says she’ll be wearing this exercise dress with shorts built in from Outdoor Voices all summer long. Of the three she tried, this was her favorite by a long shot thanks to how sleek and comfortable it is, the adjustable straps, and the pockets, perfect for sliding your phone into.

Coravin Pivot: We tried the original Coravin and despite it helping you drink wine without removing the cork, it was a little pricey. Their latest model requires you to remove the cork, however, you can still keep wine fresh for up to four weeks. It’s easier to use and takes the pressure off finishing the whole bottle in one night alone.

