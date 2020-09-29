5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This September

I don’t know about you, but this has been an interesting start to Fall. Instead of stocking up on new flannels, I’m looking towards making my home a more comfortable place to be as the weather cools. During the month of September, we covered everything you might need to become a better cook or keep yourself entertained. These are the items Scouted readers loved most during the month of September.

Caraa Sports Mask: If you’re looking for a face mask to wear while running, look no further. Caraa’s Sports Mask has a “mouth wire,” made from vertical boning to help keep fabric away from your lips as you inhale and exhale, and it comes equipped with a pre-bent nose wire, too.

Always Pan: This pan is more than meets the eye. It’s made “to replace every pan in your cabinet,” according to Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas. But the best feature, she says, “is the spoon rest. The Always Pan has an integrated spoon rest so the included wooden spoon fits neatly on the handle and sauce stays off the counter. It’s the little things that make this pan the perfect cooking companion.”

Your Do-Anything Kitchen: This isn’t a recipe book. Instead, each page is filled with tips, tricks, and theory to help you cook recipes more effectively and methodology on how to maintain a successful kitchen. From stocking up, to creating order in your pantry, this book is rife with answers to almost every question you’ve ever had in the kitchen.

Roku Streaming Stick +: The Roku Streaming Stick + is the easiest home entertainment upgrade you can make. It connects to every streaming service (except HBO, as of recently), has an incredibly simple and easy to use interface, and an innovative search feature that allows you to search for movies and shows across different services.

Crio Bru Cacao: Looking for a coffee alternative? Crio Bru Cacao might be it. You brew it the same way you would brew coffee in a French press, but instead of a cup of brew, you get one filled with chocolatey goodness. Plus, it’s packed with antioxidants and nutrients.

