Daily Beast Journalist Tim Teeman Wins Two New York Press Club Awards

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast senior editor and writer, has been named a double award-winner at the 2020 New York Press Club (NYPC) Journalism Awards. Teeman was awarded in the “Feature” category for his article, “Richard White Was a Homeless Kid. Then, with a Tuba, He Made Music History,” and in the “Commentary” category for his piece, “The Reality-Defying Shame of the Log Cabin Republicans Who Endorse Trump.” Teeman has won many awards for his work—at the NYPC, Los Angeles Press Club, and NLGJA—and was named Journalist of the Year (Online) at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards in 2019.