Daily Beast Podcast Host Samantha Bee Reveals Trump’s Weird Fear

This week on The Daily Beast Podcast, co-host Samantha Bee offered insight into one of Donald Trump’s more unlikely fears: bugs. When Bee was hosting Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, her late-night news satire show, she interviewed a group of housekeepers who’d worked at Trump’s Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. There, the president-elect ate a lot of meals outside on the property’s patio—and his preference for outdoor dining meant there was more to prepare than just napkins and silverware: “He’s so afraid of insect life and actually nature itself,” Bee said of Trump. The way housekeepers kept the bugs away? They would hang up hundreds of sticky fly tapes around the patio, and when they knew he was coming for, say, a well-done steak, they’d quickly rip them all down. The goal was to “just catch every bug that was humanly possible to catch.” “They would run out onto the patio and pull down all the sticky tape and just hope that they had captured everything that was in the vicinity,” Bee said. “And I bet they are doing that now.”

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

YOUTUBE