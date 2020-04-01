Daily Beast Readers Get 40% Off Speks’ Stress-Relieving Desk Toys
There’s so much going on right now that it’s probably pretty hard to take a few seconds to just...breathe. One of the best things I’ve done for myself was add a few things I use to help un-stimulate my brain at work, like desk toys. One of my favorite desk toys is Speks. These little clumps of magnetic balls can be transformed into pieces of geometric art, but truly, I just like squishing them in my hand. They act like a stress ball that you can easily manipulate in your hand. You should add one to your at-home desk setup, especially since Daily Beast readers are getting them for 40% off with the code PLAYFROMHOME.
Desk toys may seem silly right now, but even the silliest, smallest things can help you get through your day without a panic attack. Speks can distract you from the craziness outside. Stock up on some for yourself and maybe even send some as a care package to your stressed out friends and coworkers.
Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls
