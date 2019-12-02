CHEAT SHEET
Daily Beast Wins Five L.A. Press Club Awards
The Daily Beast took home five awards this year from the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, including Journalist of the Year (online) for Tim Teeman. He also nabbed the Commentary Diversity/Gender Online award for a range of pieces about Bryan Singer, Kevin Hart, and Logan Paul; as well as the Commentary/Analysis/Trend award for a piece on Kathie Lee Gifford leaving the Today show. Kevin Fallon won the Celebrity News Online award for his story on Michael Jackson truthers, and Marlow Stern won the Personality Profile, Film/TV Theater Online prize for his piece on Dr. Ruth, “How Trump Made Dr. Ruth Break Her Political Silence: ‘It’s So Sad What’s Happening.’”