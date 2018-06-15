Daily Beast’s Half Full Nominated for Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards

The Daily Beast’s Half Full section was nominated for a number of prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, which are the Oscars of the liquor industry. The section is up for Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication, Half Full’s podcast, Life Behind Bars, was nominated for Best Broadcast, Podcast or Online Video Series, and both columnist Max Watman and section editor Noah Rothbaum are vying for the Best Cocktail and Spirits Writer award. The top four semi-finalists will be announced next week and the winners next month.