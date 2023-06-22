CHEAT SHEET
The Daily Beast’s Philip Obaji Jr. Named ‘International Journalist of the Year’
Daily Beast correspondent Philip Obaji Jr. has been named “International Journalist of the Year” at the One Media Awards in London, beating out competitors from the Independent and the Financial Times. Obaji’s searing exclusives have lifted the lid on several atrocities carried out by the notorious Wagner Group, known as Putin’s private army. In another exposé, Obaji located the victims of people smugglers who were operating in the open on Facebook, despite his warnings to the social media giant. One 16-year-old girl was sold into sex slavery but escaped and was able to tell her story after a two-year quest to track her down.