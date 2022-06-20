Celeb-Backed Vegan Company Tells Customers to Toss Product

CHEAT SHEET
The trendy vegan meal delivery service Daily Harvest, which is backed by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Blake Griffin, is recalling a product after customers complained of getting severely ill. “We’ve received customer reports of French Lentil + Leek Crumbles causing gastrointestinal issues,” the company said in a statement, which some patrons reportedly said understated the extreme pain they experienced after eating the item. The billion-dollar company says it told everyone who ordered the crumbles to throw them out and has launched an investigation into the cause of the illnesses.