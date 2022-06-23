Daily Harvest: We Don’t Know Why Our Customers Got Sick

CHEAT SHEET
Daily Harvest, the vegan meal delivery company backed by celebrities, says it doesn’t know why a slew of customers have reportedly fallen ill after eating its French Leek and Lentil Crumble. “All pathogen and toxicology results have come back negative so far, but we’re continuing to do extensive testing and will keep you updated,” the company wrote on Instagram. The billion-dollar business—which includes Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow among its investors—said it called in the FDA to help unravel the medical mystery. It’s unclear how many people were sickened with symptoms that include liver problems.