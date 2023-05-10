Daily Mirror Publisher Apologizes to Prince Harry as Phone-Hacking Trial Begins
SORRY ABOUT THAT
The publisher of the Daily Mirror has apologized to Prince Harry on the first day of a high-profile phone hacking trial, Sky News reports. In court documents, Mirror Group Newspapers acknowledged that there was “some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG (unlawful information gathering) in respect of each of the claimants,” according to the report. The publisher noted that the unlawful information gathering “warrants compensation” and said it “unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated.” Prince Harry is among several figures to accuse the publisher of using phone hacking to obtain information, and he is due to give evidence at the trial next month.