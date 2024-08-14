‘Daily Show’ Exposes Trump’s Weird Crush on Kamala Harris

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s chaotic X interview with Elon Musk, recurring Daily Show host Desi Lydic has a lot of questions for the former president. Chief among them: does Trump have the hots for his new opponent, Kamala Harris?

She played the audio of Trump talking about Harris’ recent picture on the cover of TIME Magazine, in which he said, “She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing. And actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania. But of course, she’s a beautiful woman. So we’ll leave it at that.”

“Ooh, someone has a crush,” Lydic replied.

“Where did this come from?” she asked. “Did he have a sex dream about Kamala that he just can’t shake and now everything feels different?”

She jokingly speculated, “He can’t focus on anything. He’s just going through TIME Magazine looking for a centerfold.”

Lydic found the bright side in the revelation: “I think we finally found the one thing Trump is incapable of lying about. If he thinks someone is hot, he’ll say they’re hot. He’ll lie about winning an election, but he has deep respect for the sanctity of bangability. That’s noble.”

Earlier in her Tuesday monologue, Lydic commented on Trump’s apparent lisp and slurred speech throughout the interview, saying, “What is happening in his mouth? I know the guy’s big on slurs, but this is next level.”

She also replied to some right-wing pundits’ assertions that the interview’s many problems–from its 40-minute delay to Trump’s apparent speech issues–were the result of the “deep state” interfering.

“If there’s a deep state trying to silence Donald Trump: you suck at your job, okay?” Lydic said. “Because he is the opposite of silent. There is no one more unsilent than Donald Trump right now.”

Lydic turned to the camera and said, “Hey, deep state, look at me. Look at me. Do better.”