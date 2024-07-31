‘Daily Show’ Finds Fatal Flaw in J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless’ Dig

The Daily Show senior correspondent Ronny Chieng was impressed with Democrats’ new strategy of calling MAGA Republicans weird, particularly when it came to Donald Trump’s new running mate, J.D. Vance.

“One of the weird things that they’ve been hitting them on is this comment Vance made in 2021,” Chieng said in his Tuesday monologue. He played the infamous clip of Vance arguing that the country is run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”

Chieng quipped, “Yeah, I mean, if you have friends who’ve chosen not to have kids, you know how totally miserable they are. ‘Oh, no, I’ve got too much disposable income! My life is so hard! I can fly business class! I still have a sex life, please kill me!’”

Chieng played another clip of Vance complaining about childless people, this time from a 2020 interview, where he said, “You go on Twitter and, almost always, the people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at home.”

“Yeah, of course they’re deranged and psychotic. They’re on Twitter, that’s where they live,” Chieng replied. He showed an image of Elon Musk and added, “It doesn’t matter how many kids you have; the most deranged person on Twitter has 45.”

Earlier in his monologue, Chieng threw some light shade at the “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call, saying, “I personally am glad they found a way to make segregation progressive, but I’m just saying, historically, it’s not great when white people develop racial awareness, okay?”

Chieng joked further, “It starts out like, ‘hey, let’s just hang out,’ and then soon it’s like, ‘hey, this is fun… We should get some uniforms.”

For more, listen to The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng on The Last Laugh podcast.