‘Daily Show’ Grills Black Voters on South Carolina Field

The last time Jordan Klepper was on The Daily Show, he was embarrassing Trump supporters in Iowa. This time, the former correspondent took his talents to South Carolina to take on that state’s upcoming primary.

“South Carolina is the first place black Democratic voters will really be heard in this primary,” Klepper explained at the top of the segment. When he arrived in Charleston, the main thing he noticed was how nearly every major candidate was attempting to tie themselves to former President Barack Obama in their ubiquitous campaign ads.

“So it seems like a lot of white folks think standing next to a cool person gives them legitimacy,” he said. “But is it effective?” To find out, he brought in his “good friend” Roy Wood Jr.

The two men set out to ask black voters if they had noticed the Obama-centric ads. For the most part, they had and were not impressed. As one woman put it, “You can’t ride on Obama’s coattails. That’s not how we vote.”

“South Carolina voters are not easily duped by the slick political advertising strategy of ‘my one black friend,’” Klepper said. But he was even more surprised to find out which candidate was “breaking through” with black voters.

Repeatedly, people told him that they especially liked Tom Steyer, who has been holding onto a solid third place in South Carolina polls after spending more on ads than any other candidate in that state. “Who is Tom Steyer?!” Wood Jr. asked eventually. “Who the fuck is he? I’ve never heard of him!”

Wood Jr. only seemed to get interested in Steyer’s message when they went to one of his town hall meetings and found out he was the only candidate in the race who favors reparations for slavery.

“We know this election could go a lot of different ways,” he told Steyer when they finally met face to face. “In case it doesn’t go the way you want it to go, can I get an advance on my reparations?” When Steyer doubled over with laughter and went up for a high-five, Wood Jr. replied, “I’m not laughing, I’m for real.”

