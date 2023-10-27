Daily Show Hilariously Mocks Fox’s NFL-Style Coverage of Israel-Palestine

The Daily Show poked fun at Fox News’ coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

The video, based primarily around a compilation of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s comments from the last few weeks, likened the right-wing network’s in-studio style of discussing the deadly Middle East conflict to that of football commentators dissecting players and matchups. The soundtrack throughout the video was the theme from Fox NFL Sunday.

Kilmeade at one point talks about “power players going against Israel,” and is seen utilizing not only Fox’s large vertical graphics display but a map of the region on the studio floor. He then says to the camera, “We have the muscle. We have the energy. We’ve got the strategy.”

Since Hamas massacred Israelis and took several hundred hostages earlier this month, Israel has responded with a bombing campaign inside Gaza that has resulted in the deaths of civilians as well as some Hamas militants. The Biden administration is seeking a “humanitarian pause” in the attacks so that aid can continue to reach those who need it in Gaza, where food and fuel is already scarce.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby told reporters Thursday that while Israel has “a right and a responsibility to go after Hamas after what happened on October 7,” they also “need to be careful about causing civilian casualties and to be targeting Hamas leaders in a way that minimizes risk to civilians and collateral damage.”

In an Oval Office address last week—which one Fox analyst had high praise for—President Biden requested billions in aid to Israel as well as Ukraine.