‘This Is Insane’: Trevor Noah Baffled by Trump’s Mail-In Voting Confession

If Americans think that “rigged elections” are something that only happens in far-off countries like Belarus, Trevor Noah had a rude awakening for them. “It already, it’s already starting to rear its ugly head right here,” he said.

The Daily Show host was of course talking about President Donald Trump’s stunning admission in a Fox News interview on Thursday morning that he is actively blocking funding for the U.S. Postal Service to prevent them from being able to accommodate universal mail-in voting.

“They need that money in order to have the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo of two provisions he opposes in the Democrat’s coronavirus relief bill. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

“Goddamn,” Noah replied after playing the clip. “I’ve never seen a villain give away a plan like that without seeing James Bond tied to a chair in front of him.”

“This is insane,” he added. “Trump got impeached for trying to secretly rig the election. And his response is to, ‘I learned my lesson. I won’t rig an election in secret ever again.’”

Noah called Trump’s “effort to sabotage mail-in voting” a “real threat to America’s election.” The only upside to the president’s admission, he said, is that it “gives Americans an opportunity to fight back and prepare.”