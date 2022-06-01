Trevor Noah returned from an extended Daily Show hiatus on Tuesday and wasted no time before systematically dismantling the Republican Party’s terrible excuses for why America has far more gun violence than any other nation on the planet.

The host went through the right’s attempts to blame everything from violent video games to critical race theory for mass shootings before arriving at Donald Trump’s speech this past weekend at an NRA convention in Texas where he called for more armed officers at schools.

Noah expressed disbelief that conservatives like Trump were still making this argument when there was an armed guard on the scene in Uvalde and it didn’t stop the gunman. “Classic Trump, proposing a solution after it already failed,” he joked.

From there, he moved on to point out that in addition to that officer there was an “entire platoon” of police officers who “didn’t do shit to stop it while it was still going on.”

“And I’m willing to guess it’s because they were shit-scared of a gunman armed with an AR-15,” he continued. As a society, Noah said that we have to ask ourselves, “Do we want to live in a world where anyone can legally buy weapons that the police are scared of?”

He went on to say how “amazing” it’s been to see that “some people love guns so much that they’ve gone from ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to ‘Screw these bitch-ass cops, if they’re not here to get shot, then what’s the point of having them around? Fuck the police!’”

“Maybe it’s just me,” Noah argued, “but I’d rather get rid of these AR-15s and make these officers’ jobs a lot more safe.”

