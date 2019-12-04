“Wow,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday after revealing the news that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. “I don’t think anybody saw this coming,” he added. “Because when this race started, she was one of the favorites.”

The Daily Show host went on to compare this election “twist” to how “in season seven of Game of Thrones, we all though Daenarys would become queen, but then in season eight we realize it was a shit TV show that none of us should have watched.”

“Now, what’s been really interesting for me has been to see the conversations that have been sparked by Kamala dropping out,” Noah said. While some people say it “proves that even in the Democratic Party black women don’t have the support that they deserve,” others say “there wasn’t enough black girl magic to erase Kamala’s record as a prosecutor.”

The host said he thinks it’s “a little bit of both” but ultimately had a different takeaway from the news. “All I know is, Cory Booker, I’m going to say a phrase you’ve probably never heard before in your life: You are now the blackest person in the room. Don’t let us down, Cory!”

That may have been meant as a playful shot at the New Jersey senator, but it came out as an even harsher dismissal of recent 2020 entrant Deval Patrick.