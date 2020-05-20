Trevor Noah is horrified that President Donald Trump is apparently taking hydroxychloroquine against the recommendation of the FDA. But he seemed equally appalled Tuesday night at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to that news.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists,” Pelosi said on CNN this week, “especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say. So I think it’s not a good idea.”

“Oh no, Nancy!” the Daily Show host said with his head in his hands after playing the clip. “‘Morbidly obese?’ That is definitely shots fired.” He went on to mock the way she started to make her point “diplomatically,” but by the end of her sentence was calling the president “too fat to live.”

While there’s “no denying that Trump isn’t exactly in shape,” Noah seemed genuinely concerned that “mocking the president’s weight also makes a lot of people who aren’t Trump feel like shit too.”

“So please, just remember: Trump’s not an asshole because of what goes into his mouth,” he said. “He’s an asshole because of what comes out of it.” If you “weight-shame” Trump, Noah said that “means you’re weight-shaming everyone.”

The host said he would keep that idea in mind the next time he makes fun of Eric Trump. “Because there’s a lot of good people out there who look like vampires whose dads have blocked their numbers,” he said, “and I need to be more sensitive to that.”

