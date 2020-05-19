Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump ‘Morbidly Obese’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described President Donald Trump as “morbidly obese” during an interview Monday night with Anderson Cooper on CNN. Asked by the anchor for her reaction to the news that the president is apparently taking the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against COVID-19 against the recommendations of the FDA, Pelosi said, “I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say. So I think it’s not a good idea.”
Last year, the White House physician deemed Trump to be “in very good health overall.” However, at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds last February, the president had a body mass index of 30.4. Anything over 30 is considered obese by the CDC. To be “morbidly obese,” one technically must have a BMI over 40.